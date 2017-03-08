First Alert Forecast: sunny and mild ...

First Alert Forecast: sunny and mild Thursday, drastic weekend changes

Thursday and Friday will feature warm afternoons, but a strong cold front is poised to bring a sharply cooler change for the weekend. A storm system that will streak across the region Sunday will offer our best chance of widespread precipitation.

