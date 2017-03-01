First Alert Forecast: stretch of cool...

First Alert Forecast: stretch of cool weather likely for a change

22 hrs ago

First Alert Forecast: stretch of cool weather likely for a chang - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC A strong cold front will slice into southeastern North Carolina Wednesday night into early Thursday. As this hour-by-hour model suggests, you'll need to be alert for a few gusty showers.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for New Hanover County was issued at March 03 at 3:29AM EST

