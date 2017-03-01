Final weekend for Girl Scout cookies in Wilmington
It's the last weekend for Girl Scout cookie sales, as sales wrap up around the area on will wrap on Sunday, March 5. It's also the last time to make donations to Operation Cookie Drop, a program that delivers Girl Scout cookies to members of the military serving overseas. There are several locations near Wrightsville Beach where cookies can be purchased, including three Country Club of Landfall locations, the Hanover Shopping Center, Independence Mall Center Court and Long Leaf Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Feb 21
|dgrace51
|11
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC