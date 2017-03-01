Final weekend for Girl Scout cookies ...

Final weekend for Girl Scout cookies in Wilmington

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lumina News

It's the last weekend for Girl Scout cookie sales, as sales wrap up around the area on will wrap on Sunday, March 5. It's also the last time to make donations to Operation Cookie Drop, a program that delivers Girl Scout cookies to members of the military serving overseas. There are several locations near Wrightsville Beach where cookies can be purchased, including three Country Club of Landfall locations, the Hanover Shopping Center, Independence Mall Center Court and Long Leaf Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Feb 21 dgrace51 11
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 20 marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for New Hanover County was issued at March 04 at 9:06AM EST

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC