Final weekend for Girl Scout cookies in Wilmington

It's the last weekend for Girl Scout cookie sales, as sales wrap up around the area on will wrap on Sunday, March 5. It's also the last time to make donations to Operation Cookie Drop, a program that delivers Girl Scout cookies to members of the military serving overseas. There are several locations near Wrightsville Beach where cookies can be purchased, including three Country Club of Landfall locations, the Hanover Shopping Center, Independence Mall Center Court and Long Leaf Mall.

