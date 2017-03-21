Film showcases Wrightsville Beach efforts to reduce plastic use

As aerial images of the Blockade Runner Resort and Wrightsville Beach's water tower lit up the screen, the audience clapped and cheered enthusiastically. The group of several dozen people, from Girl Scouts to University of North Carolina Wilmington students to local business owners, were gathered at the Blockade Runner's ballroom Sunday afternoon for a special screening of "Straws," a documentary by North Carolina director and producer Linda Booker about the movement to eliminate the use of plastic straws in an effort to reduce the amount of plastic entering the world's oceans and harming wildlife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.