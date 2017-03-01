Father: Doctor drops 9-year-old girl with rare epilepsy due to her treatment with CBD oils
WILMINGTON, NC - A 9-year-old girl with a condition called Lennox Gastaut Syndrome is being dropped by her doctor because she's using CBD oils as part of her treatment, according to the young girl's father. Dylan Morley said the doctor from Duke, who had been treating her for five years, dropped Mia Morley.
