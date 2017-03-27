Extent of asbestos at Days Hotel to be determined
New Bern city staff expects to hear the extent of asbestos present on the exterior of Days Hotel by the end of the week. The city now knows the exterior of the building at 925 Broad St. has tested positive for asbestos.
