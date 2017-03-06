Drug charges leveled against three after separate traffic stops

In the most recent arrest, Isaac Peter Wilson, 32, of 2863 Scotsdale Loop Road, Wilmington, was charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for storage of a controlled substance following a stop around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The 2004 Acura he was driving was stopped as it traveled eastbound on Interstate 40, near mile marker 360 in the Faison area.

