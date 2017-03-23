Doctor portrayed in movie 'Concussion' to speak at UNCW
The doctor who was portrayed in the feature film Concussion " will speak at UNC Wilmington next week as part of the university's Leadership Lecture Series. Dr. Bennet Omalu is a forensic pathologist and neuropathologist, who discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is commonly known as CTE.
