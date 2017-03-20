Dear Mr. President, please help my father

When was the last time you sent a letter? Not an email or Facebook message, but actually sat down with pen and paper and wrote to somebody? It's a dying art that wasn't lost on UNCW student Ashley DeLeon, who on Christmas Eve 2014 decided a letter was her only option to save her father. That day was Rosendo DeLeon's breaking point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.