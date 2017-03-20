Days Inn demolition waiting on new asbestos test Updated at

Cleanup of debris behind the disused Days Inn hotel should resume this week, but demolition of the building is still waiting on results of a fourth asbestos test on the exterior walls. Jeff Ruggieri, director of Development Services for the city of New Bern, said the state requires the city to hire an outside assessment of the Days Inn building at 925 Broad St. after the interior asbestos was removed.

