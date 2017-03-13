Daughter of woman killed in Wilmington shooting: 'I feel lost without her'
"My mom was my everything," said Shanice Carter outside the courtroom where her mother's accused killer made his first appearance. Joseph Cornell Corbett III is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and Carter's mother, Shantell Denise Williams, Tuesday afternoon.
