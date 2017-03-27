Controversial device could make debut at Wells Fargo Championship
A law enforcement tool that sparked protest from some in Wilmington recently could make its debut at the high profile Wells Fargo Championship in May at Eagle Point Golf Club. The LRAD, an acronym for a long range acoustical device, is now in the toolbox for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.
