Chat with lawyer for free on Friday

North Carolina residents are being offered the chance to speak with a lawyer by telephone for free on Friday during the North Carolina Bar Association's 10th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day. Call-in centers around the state will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of Wilmington, where telephones will be manned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The call-in center in Fayetteville will be at Hutchens Law Firm, and the number to call is 910-884-3907.

