Casey Golden leads Diamond Hawks past VCU 10-4
WILMINGTON, North Carolina Senior outfielder Casey Golden had three hits, including his sixth home run of the season, and drove in four runs as UNCW clinched a series win over VCU with a 10-4 win over the Rams on Saturday at Brooks Field. UNCW raised its record to 7-9 with its third straight win while the Rams fell to 10-9 with their third consecutive setback.
