Cartoonist Tom Fleming coming to Fanboy

Tom Fleming , the Wilmington-based comic artist who's made a name for himself as a fine artist/illustrator, is returning to Fanboy Comics on Saturday, March 4, for a meet-and-greet and signing. Fleming will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m. in the comic book store at 419 S. College Road in the University Landing.

