Cardinal Strut features new type of race this year

The 8th Annual Cardinal Strut races into Wilmington on Saturday, Mar. 4. It will be at Holly Tree Elementary School at 8 a.m. There is a 5K, 10K and fun run. This year will also include the Cardinal Dash, a one-mile straight shot race.

