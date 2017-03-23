Cabinet pick advances through turbule...

Cabinet pick advances through turbulent confirmation hearing

Former state legislator Susi Hamilton became the first Cabinet secretary to run into turbulence in a confirmation hearing Thursday, when a Senate committee recommended her nomination on a split vote. The environment and natural resources committee voted 11-3, with dissenters questioning her recent firing of the director of Tryon Palace in New Bern.

