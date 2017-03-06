Bike sharing program presented to city council
A bicycle sharing program that has found success on the UNC Wilmington campus could expand across the city of Wilmington in the future. Following its agenda meeting Monday morning, the Wilmington City Council heard a presentation from the Gotcha Group, which is working in partnership with UNCW Transportation on the Hawks Wheels Bike Share Program.
