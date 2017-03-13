Bald Head Island reverses course, drops charges against mother in golf cart case

In an abrupt about-face, the village of Bald Head Island has dismissed charges it reinstated last month against a Charlotte-area woman arrested for child abuse in 2015 after letting her underage son drive a golf cart at the exclusive resort off Wilmington. In February, Julie Mall filed a federal suit against the arresting officer, James Hunter, alleging assault, unlawful use of force and malicious prosecution.

