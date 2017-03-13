Bald Head Island reverses course, dro...

Bald Head Island reverses course, drops charges against mother in golf cart case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

In an abrupt about-face, the village of Bald Head Island has dismissed charges it reinstated last month against a Charlotte-area woman arrested for child abuse in 2015 after letting her underage son drive a golf cart at the exclusive resort off Wilmington. In February, Julie Mall filed a federal suit against the arresting officer, James Hunter, alleging assault, unlawful use of force and malicious prosecution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is pig that told uber driver Sat Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 20 marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for New Hanover County was issued at March 14 at 2:58PM EDT

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC