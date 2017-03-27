Baker Motor Company acquires Porsche Fayetteville
Tommy B. Baker, chairman and president of Wilmington's Baker Motor Company, announced the acquisition of Porsche Fayetteville on Tuesday. Operations in Fayetteville have been permanently relocated to 4920 New Centre Drive in Wilmington, and the franchise now operates as Porsche Wilmington.
