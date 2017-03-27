Arsenio Hall coming to Wilmington in May
Veteran stand-up comedian and Emmy award winner Arsenio Hall is playing Thalian Hall's Main Stage on May 11. Hall has a long list of television and movie credits, including "The Arsenio Hall Show," his Emmy award-winning talk show that ran from 1989-94.
