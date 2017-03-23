Accident knocks out power, traffic lights in Wilmington
According to New Hanover County Dispatch the area spans from 16th and Wooster up to Wrightsville and Forest Hills and Oleander and Country Club. It also includes the area by Empie Park Fire Station.
