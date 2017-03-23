3 Richmond Senior students 1 credit a...

3 Richmond Senior students 1 credit away from finishing associate degree at RCC -

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

Courtesy photo Hailey Bass wants to pursue a career in pharmacy, so she took advantage of Richmond Community College'S dual enrollment program to expedite the process. Courtesy photo Mikhaila Hudson plans to continue her education at East Carolina University or the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, followed by medical school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. 10 hr Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar 20 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar 11 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC