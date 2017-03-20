$20K grant funds tree planting in Hillcrest, Houston Moore

A $20,000 grant was awarded to Wilmington on Friday and will fund a significant tree planting project in the Houston Moore and Hillcrest communities. TD Green Streets, a grant program from TD Bank, and the Arbor Day Foundation awarded the $20,000 grant, and the tree planting is scheduled for April 1. TD Green Streets is a component of TD Forests, a North American initiative that helps protect critical forest habitats equal to the amount of paper the bank uses each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.