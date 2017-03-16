16-year-old charged in shooting that injured Lee High School student
The Montgomery Police Department has charged 16-year-old Lee High School student Quinterrious Norman in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a fellow student. The wounded female student at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee High School was injured when she was struck by a stray bullet on campus just before 3 p.m., according to the Montgomery Police Department.
