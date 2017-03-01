$1,000 reward offered for arrest in Wilmington man's murder

Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the murder of a Wilmington man last year. On Aug. 10, 2016, police and emergency crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert and numerous calls of shots fired in the 1200 block of Ann Street at around 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Roderick Jinwright lying on the grass at the corner of 13th and Ann streets.

