WPD charges driver accused of hit-and-run that killed young woman
Jamell Roland, 28, of Wilmington, is charged with felony hit and run in the death of April Marie Daugherty, 24. Police say he also faces several misdemeanor drug charges. Daugherty died Jan. 20 after she was hit by Roland's car, police said.
