WPD: $5,000 reward offered for arrest of murder suspect
Wilmington police are offering a Crimestoppers reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of William Shemont Springer, 32. When officers arrived at the house, they discovered two men had been shot. EMS took them to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
