Work on Wilmington: Volunteer, make a difference
Work on Wilmington, an annual event that brings together local businesses and people to improve the Wilmington community, is seeking volunteers. The event will be held on April 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Volunteer Appreciation Celebration with take place afterwards from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Volunteers will be assigned to work together on various projects throughout the city, such as painting, planting, repairing, and cleaning local schools and nonprofits.
