Work is underway to build a North Car...

Work is underway to build a North Carolina Civil War History Center

9 hrs ago

A center in Cumberland County will attempt to create a comprehensive portrait of North Carolina's history through the antebellum, Civil War, and reconstruction periods by using new patterns of data, newly discovered records, and cutting edge technology. The fall of Fort Fisher and the capture of the city of Wilmington were major factors in ending the Civil War.

