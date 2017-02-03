Wilmington shooting leaves one man dead, one injured
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 500 block of S. 9th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning that left one man dead. According to Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Cathryn Lindsay, when officers arrived at the house they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
