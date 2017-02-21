Wilmington residents hold town hall meeting without Congressman David Rouzer
Wilmington residents and members of Suit-up Wilmington held a town hall meeting on Friday night at the Tidal Creek Co-op to address issues they have with North Carolina Representative David Rouzer. Organizers of the event invited Rouzer to the town hall meeting, but the congressman declined to attend.
