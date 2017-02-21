Wilmington port adds another container ship service
The Port of Wilmington is adding an additional container ship service that would connect southeastern North Carolina to some of the largest ports in Europe, officials announced Thursday. The service will feature ships from Mediterranean Shipping Company and Maersk Line and should start in April.
