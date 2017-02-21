Wilmington native to sign his first book Saturday on Castle Street.
More proof you really can go home again. Steven D. Harrison, who grew up in Wilmington's Creekwood neighborhood, will be back in town on Saturday, Feb. 25, signing copies of his debut book, "A Walk in the Park."
