Wilmington man pleads guilty to punching victim unconscious, stealing $40
A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to punching another man out and stealing money from him. According to the District Attorney's Office, Glenn Eric Boyer, 45, entered a guilty plea to common law robbery and was sentenced as a habitual felon to 7-9 years in prison.
