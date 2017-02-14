Wilmington man found after Silver Alert issued
The alert was issued for Homer Weston Fennell. It was believed that he could have been suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment and was possibly headed for downtown Wilmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 9
|mayrarod719
|10
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC