West Forsyth comes from behind to beat Laney in wrestling state championships.

35 min ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. Things started out bleak for the defending 4A dual team champions, West Forsyth, as Laney jumped out to an early 19-5 lead through the first four bouts. Ethan Hernasko's win by pin over Marcus Mondragon at 126-pounds helped stem the early tide and the Titans slowly clawed their way into control of the match on their way to a 31-28 victory and second straight dual team state championship.

Wilmington, NC

