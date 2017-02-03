West Forsyth comes from behind to beat Laney in wrestling state championships.
WILMINGTON, N.C. Things started out bleak for the defending 4A dual team champions, West Forsyth, as Laney jumped out to an early 19-5 lead through the first four bouts. Ethan Hernasko's win by pin over Marcus Mondragon at 126-pounds helped stem the early tide and the Titans slowly clawed their way into control of the match on their way to a 31-28 victory and second straight dual team state championship.
