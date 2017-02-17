UNC-Wilmington holds off Hofstra in 8...

UNC-Wilmington holds off Hofstra in 83-76 win

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Chris Flemmings scored 27 points, including a key tip-in, to help North Carolina-Wilmington hold off Hofstra for an 83-76 win Saturday. UNC-Wilmington led by as much as 11 midway through the second half but Hofstra dug in, cutting the gap to a single point with a layup from Rokas Gustys to trail 77-76 with 47 seconds left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) 5 hr CharlieeeeM 3
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 9 mayrarod719 10
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC