UNC-Wilmington holds off Hofstra in 83-76 win

Chris Flemmings scored 27 points, including a key tip-in, to help North Carolina-Wilmington hold off Hofstra for an 83-76 win Saturday. UNC-Wilmington led by as much as 11 midway through the second half but Hofstra dug in, cutting the gap to a single point with a layup from Rokas Gustys to trail 77-76 with 47 seconds left.

