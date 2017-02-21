UNC Wilmington clinches Colonial Athletic Association title

C.J. Bryce scored 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, Devontae Cacok had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and UNC Wilmington clinched the Colonial Athletic Association with an 83-78 victory over Towson on Thursday night. UNCW scored on seven straight possessions, capped by Denzel Ingram's long 3-pointer for a 75-67 lead with 1:28 left.

