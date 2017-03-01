Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 27

This photo shows "Moonglow," a painting by Ricki Hiatt of Supply, N.C., part of the "Spring Show," with various artists, opening Monday, and going through March 18, at Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West St., Southport, N.C. - open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Also, meet many artists at First Friday Gallery Walk reception, 5-7 p.m. March 3. Details at 910-457-5450 or www.franklinsquaregallery.com.

