Suzanne Adair plans another Wilmington mystery
It was so good to have the historical novelist Suzanne Adair back in the area for the anniversary of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge. Adair, who lives in the Raleigh area, is a Revolutionary War re-enactor, serving as a camp follower with the "33rd Light Company of Foot," a Redcoat unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StarNewsOnline.com.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Feb 21
|dgrace51
|11
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC