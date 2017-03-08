Statewide tornado drill planned for March 8, 2017
On Wednesday, March 8, 2017, the National Weather Service will be conducting a statewide tornado drill, according to Steven Pfaff, with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. The North Carolina and South Carolina Statewide Tornado Drills will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and will create an opportunity for schools, agencies, businesses, and the public to test their tornado safety plans.
