State Department contradicts DOJ lawyer, says 60,000 visas revoked
The State Department says fewer than 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas provisionally canceled after President Donald Trump's executive order blocked them from traveling to the U.S. Opponents of President Donald Trump's travel ban are taking their fight to the courtroom in legal battles playing out across the U.S. Judges are hearing challenges in Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Virginia.
