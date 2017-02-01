Self-Storage Lender Live Oak Bank Donates $250K to Wilmington, NC, Medical Center
Live Oak Bank, which includes a self-storage lending division, recently donated $250,000 to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation in Wilmington, N.C. The funds will support patients and their families as well as physicians and staff at the NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital, according to a foundation press release. "We are honored and grateful to Live Oak Bank for this extremely generous gift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC