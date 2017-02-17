RCC instructor honored for trauma work -
Eric Freeman was recently awarded the Mike Law Award of Distinction in recognition of his passion and commitment to the care of trauma patients. Freeman helped launch the EMT program at the Public Schools of Robeson County's Career Center RCC's two-year EMS program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
