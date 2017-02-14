Protestors hand-deliver Valentines to...

Protestors hand-deliver Valentines to Senators to defend Affordable Care Act

A group of people in Wilmington is using Valentine's day to try to get some attention from our Representatives in Congress. Horton said they are part of groups defending the affordable care act including "Suit up Wilmington" which has taken to social media and other means to try and get face to face with the men who serve them in Washington.

