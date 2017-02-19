Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of murdering Montreal Holmes
A spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department said they arrested William Shemont Springer, 32, of Wilmington, for the February 5 shooting death of Montreal Holmes. Springer is charged first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|dgrace51
|11
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC