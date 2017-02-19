Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accu...

Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of murdering Montreal Holmes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

A spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department said they arrested William Shemont Springer, 32, of Wilmington, for the February 5 shooting death of Montreal Holmes. Springer is charged first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) 6 hr dgrace51 11
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) 21 hr marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC