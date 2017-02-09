Police: Toddler accidentally shot 11-...

Police: Toddler accidentally shot 11-year-old with officer's gun

Police: Toddler accidentally shot 11-year-old with officer's gun - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Shreveport police say Cpl. Latoyia Marsden has been placed on paid administrative leave after her service weapon was accidentally fired in her home, wounding her 11-year-old son.

Wilmington, NC

