Police: Toddler accidentally shot 11-year-old with officer's gun
Police: Toddler accidentally shot 11-year-old with officer's gun - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Shreveport police say Cpl. Latoyia Marsden has been placed on paid administrative leave after her service weapon was accidentally fired in her home, wounding her 11-year-old son.
