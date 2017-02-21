Plans submitted for parking deck, residential project on Grace St.
Plans have been submitted to city officials for an eight-story project that would include a parking garage, residential units and retails space in downtown Wilmington. The proposed project, which is listed as Riverbend 2nd & Grace on the plans, would be bordered by Grace, Second and Walnut streets and would be located next to the Hampton Inn Hotel.
