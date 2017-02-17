Open houses scheduled to discuss rail...

Open houses scheduled to discuss rail realignment

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The Mayor's Task Force for Rail Realignment will hold a pair of public open houses next week to discuss and receive the community's input as part of a feasibility study. The study will look at the impacts of the project , including safety issues of the current alignment, economic benefits of realigning the track across the Cape Fear River more directly to the Port of Wilmington, as well as financing and environmental effects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Sat CharlieeeeM 3
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 9 mayrarod719 10
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC