Open houses scheduled to discuss rail realignment
The Mayor's Task Force for Rail Realignment will hold a pair of public open houses next week to discuss and receive the community's input as part of a feasibility study. The study will look at the impacts of the project , including safety issues of the current alignment, economic benefits of realigning the track across the Cape Fear River more directly to the Port of Wilmington, as well as financing and environmental effects.
